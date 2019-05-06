Yale Grants Race Program Permanent Status

Yale University’s ethnicity, race and migration program was granted permanent institutional status, Alicia Schmidt Camacho, chair, announced last week. Earlier this year, the program’s 13 tenured faculty members withdrew their labor from it over concerns about insufficient resources and broken promises about autonomy.

“I take great joy in imagining the future of the ethnicity, race and migration program at Yale and our new capacity to partner with institutions and colleagues beyond this university,” Schmidt Camacho said in her announcement. “I am grateful that our faculty remains committed to teaching and mentoring students interested in what has become one of our university’s most dynamic and fastest growing undergraduate majors.”

Tamar Gendler, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and Marvin Chun, dean of the college, said in a separate email to majors that their program will “join the distinguished set of programs at Yale which have the authority to make either solo or joint appointments -- a status held by only a small segment of Yale’s wide-ranging set of cross-disciplinary programs and units.” The program now has five faculty positions only previously associated with it on an ad hoc basis, they wrote. A sixth faculty slot will be reallocated to the program for at least a decade.

“The topics of race, ethnicity, migration and indigeneity are among the most pressing of the 21st century,” Gendler and Chun said.