MIT Press Fund for Diverse Voices

Colleen Flaherty
May 7, 2019
With the help of an anonymous donor, MIT Press formed a new fund to grow its publications list by women and other underrepresented groups in science, technology, math and engineering fields. The Fund for Diverse Voices will help the press offer competitive advances to authors, cover the cost of production features, hire developmental editors, and "ensure that these works reach the widest readership possible,” the press announced. Women in Mathematics (revised and updated) by Lynn Osen, and Carbon Queen: The Remarkable Life of Nanoscience Pioneer Mildred Dresselhaus by Maia Weinstock, will be among the first titles published via the fund.

