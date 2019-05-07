Print This

U of New Hampshire Starts Test-Optional Pilot

Scott Jaschik
May 7, 2019
The University of New Hampshire announced Monday that it will go test optional in admissions for the next three years to test the idea. More colleges in recent years have gone test optional, including institutions like New Hampshire that are large public universities. (Many of the early adopters were small liberal arts colleges.) The university cited numerous studies saying that the best way to predict student success in the first year of college is an examination of applicants' high school grades and the rigor of their high school curriculum.

