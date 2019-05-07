Print This

White House Forms Committee on U.S. Research

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 7, 2019
The White House National Science and Technology Council on Monday announced the formation of a joint committee that will address obstacles to the production of research in the U.S.

The joint committee will count among its co-chairs Kevin Droegemeier, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, as well as the leaders of the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and National Institute of Standards and Technology, as well as the Department of Energy's under secretary for science.

Droegemeier in a statement called the work of the council a top priority. Its members will be tasked with examining administrative burdens on research, integrity issues, inclusive and equitable settings for research, and protection of American research assets.

