Another Parent Pleads Guilty in Admission Scandal

Stephen Semprevivo of Los Angeles on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud -- the latest admission of guilt in the admissions scandal. He admitted to paying $400,000 to get his son into Georgetown University under a scheme that portrayed the son as a tennis recruit.

Georgetown has declined to say what it is doing about individual students admitted fraudulently but has said the university is "reviewing the details related to the indictment and will be taking appropriate action."