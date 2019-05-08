Get Ready to Binge-Watch the Admissions Scandal

The college admissions scandal that gripped the nation in March could be heading to your favorite TV network or streaming service, per a report Tuesday on the movie news site Collider that was subsequently confirmed by the major Hollywood trade publications.

The production company Annapurna has acquired the rights to develop for a television series an adaptation of the upcoming nonfiction book Accepted, an in-depth look at the scandal from Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. Hourlong episodes of the screen adaptation will be written by D. V. DeVincentis, who wrote the movies High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank as well as three episodes of the miniseries American Crime Story: The People vs. O. J. Simpson.

Before you can binge-watch, the show will eventually need a distribution partner -- a network like FX or HBO, or a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon.

Annapurna TV is a subsidiary of the Hollywood-based movie company Annapurna Pictures, which recently produced and distributed the Oscar-nominated dramas Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk.