Grad Student Cleared in Case Over Comments on White People

The University of Georgia cleared Irami Osei-Frimpong, a Ph.D. candidate in philosophy, of violations of university policy following an investigation into his comments on race and disclosure issues in his graduate school application. Georgia said earlier this year that it was “vigorously exploring all available legal options” after a political activist urged donors to stop supporting the university due to Osei-Frimpong’s public comments, such as that some white people may have to “die” in the fight for racial justice. Regarding disclosure, Osei-Frimpong previously explained that he left another graduate program in another field after key faculty members left, so he did not include it on his application to Georgia. Nor did he include an arrest for being in a park in Chicago to protest after a curfew that was later deemed unconstitutional. He said he suspected the sudden questions about his application were in retaliation for his political speech.

Osei-Frimpong said Tuesday that various administrators “had the discretionary power to resolve this situation months ago” but instead “loaded down a panel of students and one staff person with the responsibility of presenting, adjudicating and dismissing the administration's hastily contrived case.” He added that he does not “feel made whole” by the process. The university said in a statement that its Office of Student Conduct “adjudicated this case like any other, in compliance with all applicable policies and procedures. We respect the student conduct process and the outcome.”