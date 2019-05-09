Murdered Student Was to Enroll at Arapahoe CC

Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in this week's school shooting in Colorado, died trying to protect others, The Denver Post reported. He was set to attend Arapahoe Community College in the fall, where his father said he hoped to major in mechanical or electrical engineering.

The college's president, Diana Doyle, issued this statement: "Words cannot express the heartbreaking effect the Highlands Ranch STEM school tragedy has on the south metro Denver area and our ACC community. We extend to the family of Kendrick Castillo our deepest sympathy. May the comfort of family and friends be your strength now and in the days ahead."