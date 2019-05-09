Print This

Title

Protest at Princeton on Handling of Sex Assaults

By

Scott Jaschik
May 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

Dozens of students have been protesting for several days on the lawn outside the president's office at Princeton University, calling for a series of changes in the way the university responds to allegations of sexual assault. The students say that the university's procedures are inadequate for those who are victims of assault. Among the demands are the dismissal of one administrator and a review of the performance of another. A full list of the demands may be found here.

Princeton on Wednesday issued a statement affirming the right of the students to engage in peaceful protest. As to the demands, the university statement said in part, "Consistent with our ongoing practice of taking student input into account, we are referring the concerns raised to the appropriate university committees. That said, unfounded calls for the termination of university employees are inappropriate and will not be considered further."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy
The Wrong Response to a Tragedy
How to Make the GPA Less Flawed

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Moving Read About the Adjunct Underclass
Against Application Fees
Should Woke People Watch Dave Chappelle?
Turning Off My Phone, Email, Browser, Slack, and Notifications at Work
The Annual Extra-Credit Warning
Learning Innovation and the Faculty Labor Market

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Williams College student government rejects pro-Israel group

Calif. lawmakers consider legislation aimed at for-profits and online revenue sharing

Protest at Princeton on Handling of Sex Assaults

House Democrats' spending proposals include big boosts for student aid

The benefits for universities of intensifying and broadening their involvement in Africa (opinion)

7 Johns Hopkins Protesters Arrested

A Moving Read About the Adjunct Underclass | Just Visiting

Murdered Student Was to Enroll at Arapahoe CC

New presidents or provosts: Barry Bellarmine Chemeketa Highland Judson Northern Wyoming UTEP Wentwor

Back to Top