Protest at Princeton on Handling of Sex Assaults

Dozens of students have been protesting for several days on the lawn outside the president's office at Princeton University, calling for a series of changes in the way the university responds to allegations of sexual assault. The students say that the university's procedures are inadequate for those who are victims of assault. Among the demands are the dismissal of one administrator and a review of the performance of another. A full list of the demands may be found here.

Princeton on Wednesday issued a statement affirming the right of the students to engage in peaceful protest. As to the demands, the university statement said in part, "Consistent with our ongoing practice of taking student input into account, we are referring the concerns raised to the appropriate university committees. That said, unfounded calls for the termination of university employees are inappropriate and will not be considered further."