Print This

Title

‘Snow-mencement’ at University of Colorado at Boulder

By

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Colorado at Boulder shortened its commencement ceremonies Thursday due to falling snow, and yes, we are talking about a spring commencement. The university dubbed the event "snow-mencement." Below are two photos by the university's Glenn Asakawa, and one (on the bottom) by Patrick Campbell.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

This Long Conversation
Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy
The Wrong Response to a Tragedy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bribery 101
When Inclusion Just Makes Life Easier
Promises, Promises
5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel
Internationalization of Higher Education in the New Political Climate
Overextended and Overcommitted

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

NACUBO report shows tuition-discounting trend continuing unabated

Harvard revokes emeritus status and retirement privileges from professor who harassed women for deca

How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That

Technology can help address accessibility challenges, but many say it's an incomplete solution

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel | Technology and Learning

Overextended and Overcommitted | Higher Ed Gamma

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Back to Top