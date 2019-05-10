Print This

Title

Finalist for Higher Ed Post Edited Neo-Confederate Magazine

By

Scott Jaschik
May 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

Oran Smith, one of three people named as finalists to be executive director of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, spent a decade editing Southern Partisan, a neo-Confederate magazine, The State reported. The magazine has toned itself down recently, but its content during the time Smith led it is considered crucial to the return of white nationalist thinking. In the 1990s, when Smith was editor, the magazine sold shirts with President Lincoln on the front and “sic semper tyrannis” on the back. Smith told The State that he was a history buff, and that he has -- since the 2015 massacre of members of a black church in Charleston, S.C. -- changed his views on many issues. The search committee chair said that members were not aware of Smith's background with Southern Partisan.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

This Long Conversation
Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy
The Wrong Response to a Tragedy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bribery 101
When Inclusion Just Makes Life Easier
Promises, Promises
5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel
Internationalization of Higher Education in the New Political Climate
Overextended and Overcommitted

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

NACUBO report shows tuition-discounting trend continuing unabated

Harvard revokes emeritus status and retirement privileges from professor who harassed women for deca

How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel | Technology and Learning

Technology can help address accessibility challenges, but many say it's an incomplete solution

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

Back to Top