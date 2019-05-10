Print This

Title

Foxx Pushes Back on Repeal of Pell Ban

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 10, 2019
Comments
 
 

The top Republican on the House education committee expressed skepticism Thursday about calls to restore access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students.

In a subcommittee hearing focused on college completion, Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, said her home state is already meeting the need for postsecondary education in prisons with state funds.

“I do not understand why we want to burden people all over this country to pay for programs for prisons by giving them Pell Grants when the states themselves can take care of this,” she said. “I'm not really sure where this push for Pell is coming from.”

Congress passed a federal ban on Pell Grants for incarcerated students in 1994. The Obama administration, though, launched an experiment in 2015 to restore the grants for a limited number of students behind bars.

Under the Trump administration, higher ed and criminal justice reform advocates have sought to build support for a complete repeal of the Pell ban. House Democrats last year included Pell Grants for incarcerated students in a proposal to reauthorize the Higher Education Act. And Senator Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, last month reintroduced legislation to repeal the ban, which was co-sponsored by Utah Republican Mike Lee.

Senator Lamar Alexander, the GOP chairman of the Senate education committee, has also suggested in statements that he may be open to removing the ban in a new HEA law. Foxx, by contrast, offered the clearest statements by any Republican so far against restoring access to the grants.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

This Long Conversation
Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy
The Wrong Response to a Tragedy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bribery 101
When Inclusion Just Makes Life Easier
Promises, Promises
5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel
Internationalization of Higher Education in the New Political Climate
Overextended and Overcommitted

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

NACUBO report shows tuition-discounting trend continuing unabated

Harvard revokes emeritus status and retirement privileges from professor who harassed women for deca

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That

5 Rules for Being Wicked Awesome On a Panel | Technology and Learning

Technology can help address accessibility challenges, but many say it's an incomplete solution

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Essay on writing academic book reviews

Judge demands Michigan president appear for sexual misconduct lawsuit hearing

Back to Top