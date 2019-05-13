Print This

Intramural Sports Linked to Student Success

Scott Jaschik
May 13, 2019
A new study at Michigan State University finds that those who participate in intramural athletics appear more likely than others to succeed academically. Among nearly 1,800 freshmen at Michigan State, students who played intramural sports averaged a 3.25 grade point average at the end of their first year compared to a 3.07 average for those who didn't play. Those who participated were also more likely than others to return for their sophomore year. The study appeared in the Journal of College Student Retention: Research, Theory and Practice.

