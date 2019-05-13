Print This

Title

Swarthmore Will End All Greek Organizations

By

Scott Jaschik
May 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

Swarthmore College on Friday announced that it will phase out all Greek organizations on campus. Until recently, the college had two fraternities and one sorority. After students occupied one of the Greek houses on campus for four days last month, protesting a long history of accusations of sexism and sexual assault against the Greek members, the two chapters at the college dissolved themselves. Those students in the sorority will be allowed to continue house activities until 2022, but they are barred from recruiting new members.

A statement from Valerie Smith, the president, referencing the two fraternity houses, said, "The voluntary disbanding of Phi Psi and Delta Upsilon reflects a broader change in student needs and desires. Exclusive, dues-paying social organizations no longer effectively meet the needs of our residential liberal arts environment."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Gen Z Guide to Inclusivity
This Long Conversation
Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Arkansas Steps Up
What Percent of Your (Academic) Salary Would You Trade for Tenure?
Catching Up with the World Through Reading
A Dark Horse in the Race for International Students
Bribery 101
When Inclusion Just Makes Life Easier

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Donors endowed coaching positions of programs to which children applied

College of the Holy Cross abandons need-blind admissions

A professor accused of misconduct admits to it and resigns

Oklahoma president announces he will step down after less than a year in office

Harvard will end deanship of professor who is defending Harvey Weinstein

Portland State president, under fire, quits

Exploring student views on inclusivity on campuses (opinion)

The latest on the admissions scandal

Catching Up with the World Through Reading | GradHacker

Back to Top