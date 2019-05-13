Swarthmore Will End All Greek Organizations

Swarthmore College on Friday announced that it will phase out all Greek organizations on campus. Until recently, the college had two fraternities and one sorority. After students occupied one of the Greek houses on campus for four days last month, protesting a long history of accusations of sexism and sexual assault against the Greek members, the two chapters at the college dissolved themselves. Those students in the sorority will be allowed to continue house activities until 2022, but they are barred from recruiting new members.

A statement from Valerie Smith, the president, referencing the two fraternity houses, said, "The voluntary disbanding of Phi Psi and Delta Upsilon reflects a broader change in student needs and desires. Exclusive, dues-paying social organizations no longer effectively meet the needs of our residential liberal arts environment."