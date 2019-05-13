Print This

Title

Too Old to Be a Poetry Professor at Oxford

By

Scott Jaschik
May 13, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Oxford introduced a rule in 2017 mandating that all professors retire before their 69th birthday. That rule applies to all fields and would violate antibias laws in the United States.

Many poets say that the rule is particularly ill suited for their field, and they are writing about the issue now that some prominent poets who were nominated for an open professorship have been told that they will not be considered because they are older than 69.

Michael Horovitz, one of them, wrote in The Guardian, "Poets tend to resist institutionalization and rarely if ever retire. Good poetry itself is, as Ezra Pound declared, 'news that stays news.' To rule out the potential contributions of numerous older poets who may want to apply in years to come, at a point in life when they will be likely to have achieved a considerable knowledge of poetic arts and crafts, seems not just unfair, but wilfully to defy administrative logic. I beseech my Oxford alma mater to rethink this blind, blanket application of routinely youthist policy, which will limit the dissemination of thought and learning from the very people who have devoted long careers to poetry, for what appears to be no good reason whatever."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Gen Z Guide to Inclusivity
This Long Conversation
Why Every University Needs an Africa Strategy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Arkansas Steps Up
What Percent of Your (Academic) Salary Would You Trade for Tenure?
Catching Up with the World Through Reading
A Dark Horse in the Race for International Students
Bribery 101
When Inclusion Just Makes Life Easier

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Donors endowed coaching positions of programs to which children applied

College of the Holy Cross abandons need-blind admissions

A professor accused of misconduct admits to it and resigns

Oklahoma president announces he will step down after less than a year in office

Exploring student views on inclusivity on campuses (opinion)

Harvard will end deanship of professor who is defending Harvey Weinstein

Portland State president, under fire, quits

The latest on the admissions scandal

Catching Up with the World Through Reading | GradHacker

Back to Top