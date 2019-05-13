Turning Point Bans Student in Racist Video

Turning Point USA, a conservative group active on many campuses, has banned a student at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas after video surfaced of him engaged in slurs and racist statements.

The video follows, and uses offensive language:

In viral video, leader of #LasVegas chapter of Turning Point USA seen giving Alt-Right "OK" sign while friend screams, "We're gonna run the world! White Power! Fuck N*****s!" Was seen giving same hand sign at recent "Build the Wall" rally. CW: Racial Slurs https://t.co/f0IwuCWAsR pic.twitter.com/qcQIFTzk8i — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) May 10, 2019

The university issued this statement: A video of an individual identified as a UNLV student has been widely shared on social media. The abhorrent views and language expressed in the video are antithetical to the values of diversity and inclusion that we espouse at UNLV every day.

Turning Point's statement may be found below