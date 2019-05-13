Print This

Turning Point Bans Student in Racist Video

Scott Jaschik
May 13, 2019
Turning Point USA, a conservative group active on many campuses, has banned a student at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas after video surfaced of him engaged in slurs and racist statements.

The video follows, and uses offensive language:

The university issued this statement: A video of an individual identified as a UNLV student has been widely shared on social media. The abhorrent views and language expressed in the video are antithetical to the values of diversity and inclusion that we espouse at UNLV every day.

Turning Point's statement may be found below

 

 

