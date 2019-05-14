DePauw President to Step Down Next Year

Mark McCoy hasn't had a humdrum three years as president of DePauw University. The Indiana liberal arts college is wealthier than many of its peers, but its regional demographics aren't good, and McCoy has spent much of his presidency trying to position the institution for long-term viability. Among his initiatives: committing to 100 percent employability of DePauw's graduates and offering buyouts to scores of faculty and staff members to try to "right-size" its employee base. The decisions have not always been popular -- leading to a faculty vote of no confidence, among other things -- and on Monday McCoy announced that he would step down after the 2019-20 academic year.

McCoy said in an interview Monday that he retained "the full support" of DePauw's board. But he acknowledged that the decisions he had made had taken a toll. "We all know there’s a sunset clause on our time if we’re change agents -- we know there’s going to be a limited window to do that," he said. "As long as a leader believes that he or she can continue to advance the good of the institution, they should stay in their position. I can do that for one more good year … Then I think we need someone with a clean slate who does not have the baggage that comes with leading change."