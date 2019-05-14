Felicity Huffman and Another Parent Plead Guilty

The actress Felicity Huffman was among two parents who on Monday pleaded guilty to charges related to the college admissions scandal, prosecutors announced.

Huffman admitted to participating in a scheme to pay $15,000 to have her daughter's scores on the SAT corrected, resulting in her daughter receiving a higher score than would otherwise have been the case. Prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence on the "low end" of the range, which could mean four months in prison and other penalties.

Devin Sloane, meanwhile, admitted to paying $250,000 to bribe an official of the University of Southern California to say that Sloane's son was a recruited athlete for the water polo team. He was not. The government plans to recommend a sentence of a year and a day, plus other penalties.