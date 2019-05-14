Print This

Title

Felicity Huffman and Another Parent Plead Guilty

By

Scott Jaschik
May 14, 2019
Comments
 
 

The actress Felicity Huffman was among two parents who on Monday pleaded guilty to charges related to the college admissions scandal, prosecutors announced.

Huffman admitted to participating in a scheme to pay $15,000 to have her daughter's scores on the SAT corrected, resulting in her daughter receiving a higher score than would otherwise have been the case. Prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence on the "low end" of the range, which could mean four months in prison and other penalties.

Devin Sloane, meanwhile, admitted to paying $250,000 to bribe an official of the University of Southern California to say that Sloane's son was a recruited athlete for the water polo team. He was not. The government plans to recommend a sentence of a year and a day, plus other penalties.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Need for a Recovery of the Humanities
A Gen Z Guide to Inclusivity
This Long Conversation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Is Most Valued on a College Campus? Look Around.
Red Flags
Should College Prepare You For The Real World?
Academic Freedom and Alt-Acs
The Head Covering
The Shape of Higher Ed to Come

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Worcester Polytechnic Institute clarifies promotion process to full professor and expands the defini

Colleges try to accommodate Muslim students fasting for Ramadan

What Is Most Valued on a College Campus? Look Around. | Just Visiting

Deadline arrives for new federal disclosure requirements for colleges on financial risks

Recommendations for recovering trust in and support for the humanities (opinion)

Red Flags | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Exploring student views on inclusivity on campuses (opinion)

DePauw President to Step Down Next Year

The Shape of Higher Ed to Come | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top