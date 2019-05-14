Hofstra Suspends Fraternity That Forced Dog to Drink Beer

Hofstra University has suspended its chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi after a recording went viral of fraternity members forcing a dog to drink beer at an off-campus party.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows one fraternity member squirting beer from a keg into a small dog’s mouth, while another member holds the dog in place.

so apparently it’s okay to force dogs to drink beer even though it can kill them???? @HofstraU @AEPi pls do better @peta pic.twitter.com/u8Wx78MUfL — Kristina (@kristinaproscia) May 11, 2019

The video had received nearly 100,000 views as of Monday evening.

The university said in a statement that the students identified in the video will be subject to the university’s conduct code.

In full, the statement reads, “The behavior seen on the video is unacceptable and in violation of the university’s Code of Community Standards. The university has been in communication with Alpha Epsilon Pi International headquarters, as well as with chapter members regarding this off-campus incident. In accordance with university policy, the chapter has been placed on interim suspension pending an investigation. In addition, any individual students identified in the video will also be subject to the university’s Code of Community Standards.”