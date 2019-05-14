Print This

Title

Report: Students Favor Free Speech Rights, Inclusivity Almost Equally

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
May 14, 2019
Comments
 
 

A new report on free speech by College Pulse suggests that while college students value free speech, they almost equally want an “inclusive society.”

The survey, conducted with help from the Knight Foundation, found that 53 percent of students support free speech rights, and 46 percent said that promoting an “inclusive and welcoming society” is important.

The groups interviewed more than 4,400 college students at four-year institutions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Need for a Recovery of the Humanities
A Gen Z Guide to Inclusivity
This Long Conversation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Is Most Valued on a College Campus? Look Around.
Red Flags
Should College Prepare You For The Real World?
Academic Freedom and Alt-Acs
The Head Covering
The Shape of Higher Ed to Come

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Worcester Polytechnic Institute clarifies promotion process to full professor and expands the defini

Colleges try to accommodate Muslim students fasting for Ramadan

Deadline arrives for new federal disclosure requirements for colleges on financial risks

What Is Most Valued on a College Campus? Look Around. | Just Visiting

Recommendations for recovering trust in and support for the humanities (opinion)

Exploring student views on inclusivity on campuses (opinion)

DePauw President to Step Down Next Year

Red Flags | Confessions of a Community College Dean

The Shape of Higher Ed to Come | Higher Ed Gamma

Back to Top