Academic Minute: Foreign Interference in Elections

By

Doug Lederman
May 16, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Bradley W. Hart, assistant professor of media, communications and journalism at California State University at Fresno, looks to history to find a parallel to today's election interference. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

