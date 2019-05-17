Print This

Academic Minute: Roll Snap Golden Manakins

By

Doug Lederman
May 17, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Matthew Fuxjager, assistant professor of biology at Wake Forest University, explores how one bird helps itself with faster muscle movements. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

