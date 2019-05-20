Print This

Academic Minute: Fighting Fake News

By

Doug Lederman
May 20, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Kenny Joseph, assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering at the University at Buffalo, asks how to stop fake news from influencing the 2020 election. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

