Dozens Walk Out on Pence Commencement Speech

By

Scott Jaschik
May 20, 2019
Comments
 
 

Dozens of students and faculty members walked out on Vice President Pence when he gave the commencement speech at Taylor University Saturday, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The choice of Pence to give the talk prompted thousands of students and alumni to sign petitions saying that the Trump administration's views were inconsistent with Christian teachings. Others signed petitions that defended the decision to invite Pence.

