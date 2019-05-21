Never Doubt Oprah

Oprah Winfrey gave an inspiring commencement speech at Colorado College this weekend. When she posted a photo from the event on Instagram, someone wrote in to ask why she hadn't offered to repay the students' debt, as Robert F. Smith did in a commencement speech at Morehouse College.

As many were quick to note, Oprah has been a generous donor to Morehouse. She has given multiple gifts to endow a scholarship fund at Morehouse, starting with $1 million in 1989. According to the college, the fund she created with that and several other gifts today stands at $12 million.

In 2011, on one of the final broadcasts of her legendary talk show, a video was produced about some of the men (then numbered at 415) whom her scholarship funds helped to graduate. And the men announced that, collectively, they were donating $300,000 to Morehouse for scholarships for others.