Oxford Will Admit More Disadvantaged Students

By

Scott Jaschik
May 21, 2019
The University of Oxford, in Britain, has announced a series of new efforts to increase the number of disadvantaged students it admits. One program will provide extra academic support -- prior to enrollment -- to those who are from disadvantaged backgrounds and "may have narrowly missed out on a place in previous years." Another program will be for a full year for those who have talent but "who have experienced personal disadvantage or severely disrupted education." The programs are designed to increase the share of those from disadvantaged backgrounds at Oxford from 15 to 25 percent of those from Britain.

