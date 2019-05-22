Print This

Academic Minute: Early Childhood Care

Doug Lederman
May 22, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Stephanie Jones, professor of early childhood development at Harvard University, looks into how to study early childhood care to gain more perspective of its value. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

