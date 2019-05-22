PwC Pays Off $25 Million of Employees' Student Debt

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditing and professional services company, is one of several large employers that in recent years has begun paying down employees' student debt, in part as a recruiting tool. PwC said this week that it has paid $25 million toward the student loan debt of its employees since creating the pay-down program a few years ago.

The auditing company offers $1,200 in loan repayment per year for up to six years for its associates and senior associates. It said employees from minority groups are more likely to use the benefit, with 62 percent of black employees and 52 percent of Latino employees opting in, compared to 47 percent of white employees and 22 percent of Asian American employees.