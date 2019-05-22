Print This

Title

PwC Pays Off $25 Million of Employees' Student Debt

By

Paul Fain
May 22, 2019
Comments
 
 

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditing and professional services company, is one of several large employers that in recent years has begun paying down employees' student debt, in part as a recruiting tool. PwC said this week that it has paid $25 million toward the student loan debt of its employees since creating the pay-down program a few years ago.

The auditing company offers $1,200 in loan repayment per year for up to six years for its associates and senior associates. It said employees from minority groups are more likely to use the benefit, with 62 percent of black employees and 52 percent of Latino employees opting in, compared to 47 percent of white employees and 22 percent of Asian American employees.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Wisdoms of Pearl
Our Fail Year
In the Valley of the Shadow of Galt

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ombudspeople
Advice for Graduates, Part 2
Budget Cuts in Brazil
What I'm Reading This Week: May 20, 2019
The Most Useful Observation Feedback You Ever Got
Q&A with Editors of Changing Practices for the L2 Writing Classroom

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Institutions generally don't have provisions against professors dating students they just taught

Quad Learning attempted and failed to dramatically improve transfer

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Trump administration releases new program-level loan data

Sentences reduced for former Penn State fraternity brothers in Piazza hazing case

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Fighting gender bias in student evaluations of teaching, and tenure's effect on instruction

Who Gets Extra Time on the SAT? The Affluent

Pennsylvania court rules in favor of Bloomsburg U professor fired for sleeping with two students

Back to Top