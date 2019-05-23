Print This

ETS Announces Changes in TOEFL

Scott Jaschik
May 23, 2019
The Educational Testing Service has announced changes in the Test of English as a Foreign Language, known as TOEFL and a key test for many international students seeking to study in the United States. ETS said that the test will now be just three hours long, 30 minutes shorter than the current test. All four sections -- reading, listening, speaking and writing -- will be retained. But another change is that ETS will permit "super scoring," in which a student may submit scores from the different sections taken at different times, as long as all the tests were taken over a two-year period. So a student who did well on reading during one test administration and writing in another can combine those (and other scores).

