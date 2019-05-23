Print This

Title

Minnesota Community College Faculty Will See Nearly $2M in Back Pay

By

Ashley A. Smith
May 23, 2019
Comments
 
 

Faculty members at Minnesota's 30 community colleges will see nearly $2 million in back pay after their union settled a dispute with the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system on Wednesday.

The college faculty union argued that since 2010 the system's two-year institutions have not properly paid faculty who took on work they did in addition to giving lectures, such as internships, independent studies or chairing their departments, according to the Star-Tribune.

The system admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement but agreed to pay faculty for work they did in 2016 and 2017. The union estimates the settlement will affect up to 700 instructors.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cash, Trends and Denial
Wisdoms of Pearl
Our Fail Year

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Hacking Grad School
Northeast Regional OER Summit, Day One
Advice for Graduates, Part 3
Ombudspeople
Advice for Graduates, Part 2
Budget Cuts in Brazil

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Rejecting the requirement to publish dissertations online

University of Oklahoma stripped of 'U.S. News' ranking for supplying false information

Feds release broader data on socioeconomic status and college enrollment and completion

Pew study finds more poor students attending college

Kicked Out of Its Sports League for Winning Too Much

Early warning signs of financial trouble that institutions often miss (opinion)

Fees for International Students to Increase

Northeast Regional OER Summit, Day One | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Athletics officials question role of top college leaders in disciplining coaches

Back to Top