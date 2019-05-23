Minnesota Community College Faculty Will See Nearly $2M in Back Pay

Faculty members at Minnesota's 30 community colleges will see nearly $2 million in back pay after their union settled a dispute with the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system on Wednesday.

The college faculty union argued that since 2010 the system's two-year institutions have not properly paid faculty who took on work they did in addition to giving lectures, such as internships, independent studies or chairing their departments, according to the Star-Tribune.

The system admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement but agreed to pay faculty for work they did in 2016 and 2017. The union estimates the settlement will affect up to 700 instructors.