3 More Parents Plead Guilty in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
May 24, 2019
Three more parents in the admissions scandal have pleaded guilty, prosecutors have announced.

Gregory and Marcia Abbott and Peter Jan Sartorio each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud -- in all of the cases related to the standardized tests taken by their children. The Abbotts admitted to paying $125,000 in the scheme. Sartorio admitted to spending $15,000.

