$68 Million Gift for U of Virginia Business School

By

Scott Jaschik
May 24, 2019
The University of Virginia on Thursday announced a $68 million gift to the Darden School of Business, the largest gift the business school has ever received. Funds will support faculty positions and the development of lifelong learning and online programs.

