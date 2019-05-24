Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Perceptions of the Vikings

By

Doug Lederman
May 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Christopher Fee, professor in the English department at Gettysburg College, looks into whether myth about the Vikings has become more like fact. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

