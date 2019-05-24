Print This

Democratic Primary Voters Back Student Loan Forgiveness in Poll

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 24, 2019
A majority of Democratic primary voters say they favor some form of student loan forgiveness in a Newsy/Ipsos poll released Thursday.

Eighty-five percent of student borrowers support loan forgiveness, and 55 percent of respondents who have paid off their loans support it.

For millennial primary voters between the ages of 18 and 38, student debt forgiveness ranked as a top policy issue alongside Medicare for All and universal background checks.

Those millennial voters were more supportive than most primary voters of both loan forgiveness and free college, according to the poll. The poll also found no change in levels of support when voters were told those programs would be paid for by a tax on the ultrarich.

