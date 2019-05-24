Print This

Title

National American Students Surprised by Closures

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
May 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

National American University, a for-profit college chain based in South Dakota, last year began shifting its focus to online education after several years of declining enrollment. But the company's winding down of its physical locations has taken some students by surprise, according to local media reports.

Students in Kansas City said they were blindsided this week by the closure of National American's Overland Park and Independence, Mo., campuses and unsure how they would finish their degrees, FOX4KC reported.

The for-profit submitted a provisional plan to its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, earlier this year. The accreditor requires those plans when a college is sanctioned by the Education Department or makes plans to close campuses.

National American didn't respond to an inquiry about whether it had secured teach-out agreements that would allow students to complete their degrees elsewhere. A spokesman for HLC said the implementation of the provisional plan is still under review.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Dungeons and Druggings
Six Aphorisms
Cash, Trends and Denial

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Moving On
Northeast Regional OER Summit, Day Two
College Is a Little Bit Like Elvis
What They Say and What it Really Means
Transformative Practice: Student Affairs and the Online Learner
Making Sense of Metrics

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Authors discuss their new book on 'moral mess of higher education'

Professor says AU Cairo wronged him in canceling his chair after he resisted donor's demands

University of St. Thomas kicked out of sports league after winning too many games

LSU ends Elsevier bundled journal subscription

MIT Bioengineer Accused of Research Misconduct

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Making Sense of Metrics | Just Visiting

University of Oklahoma stripped of 'U.S. News' ranking for supplying false information

Rejecting the requirement to publish dissertations online

Back to Top