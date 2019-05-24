National American Students Surprised by Closures

National American University, a for-profit college chain based in South Dakota, last year began shifting its focus to online education after several years of declining enrollment. But the company's winding down of its physical locations has taken some students by surprise, according to local media reports.

Students in Kansas City said they were blindsided this week by the closure of National American's Overland Park and Independence, Mo., campuses and unsure how they would finish their degrees, FOX4KC reported.

The for-profit submitted a provisional plan to its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, earlier this year. The accreditor requires those plans when a college is sanctioned by the Education Department or makes plans to close campuses.

National American didn't respond to an inquiry about whether it had secured teach-out agreements that would allow students to complete their degrees elsewhere. A spokesman for HLC said the implementation of the provisional plan is still under review.