Professors Found to Have Undisclosed Chinese Ties

By

Elizabeth Redden
May 24, 2019
Emory University found that two professors working on National Institutes of Health-funded projects had “failed to fully disclose foreign sources of research funding and the extent of their work for research institutions and universities in China,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Emory said that the two professors are no longer employed by the university.

The NIH has reportedly sent letters to dozens of research universities inquiring about specific researchers believed to have undisclosed foreign connections. NIH director Francis Collins told a Senate panel in April that there were then more than 55 active investigations of institutions where the agency believes there may be investigators who were receiving undisclosed foreign funds or stealing intellectual property. At least one other institution, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, moved to fire three researchers after the NIH flagged concerns.

