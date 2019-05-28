Print This

Title

Illinois Will End Residential M.B.A.

By

Scott Jaschik
May 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced Friday that it plans to shut down its residential M.B.A. programs -- full-time and part-time -- to focus on its online M.B.A., which it calls the iMBA.

The move still requires formal university approval, but the announcement is a sign of the shift going on in business education -- in many cases away from traditional M.B.A. programs. Several universities have scaled back or eliminated such programs and focused instead on online or one-year master's programs in business-related fields.

Applications to the iMBA program have tripled from 1,100 when the program started in 2016. The total cost for the iMBA is $22,000. The Illinois announcement noted that a traditional M.B.A. "can easily cost $80,000" -- and the figures are much higher at private institutions.

“The iMBA is the right format for the times -- providing a powerful learning experience with anytime/anywhere accessibility at an affordable cost,” said a statement from Jeffrey Brown, dean of the Gies College of Business at Illinois. “Given the global reach and accessibility of this program, we are creating what I call the world’s M.B.A. With this and with our innovation in undergrad, specialized master's and lifelong learning, we are playing to our competitive advantages and positioning ourselves for tremendous impact and steady growth. These moves will focus our investment in ways that will make us unquestionably one of a handful of the world’s very best and most innovative business schools.”

Illinois will allow current M.B.A. students and those planning to start programs this year to finish. But the university has also extended the deadline for refunds on deposits for the residential program and will allow admitted students to shift automatically to the iMBA.

Here is an article from Inside Higher Ed in 2016 on the launch and growth of the iMBA.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Hope for Faculty Off the Tenure Track?
Dungeons and Druggings
Six Aphorisms

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Harvard Is Bad at Management
The Boy Turns 18
What's Next, Doc?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Professor loses sex discrimination case over her pay but vows to fight on

High school student newspaper takes a stand against elitism and boasting about college acceptance

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Sultan of Brunei Returns Honorary Oxford Degree

Harvard Is Bad at Management | Just Visiting

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Institutions should learn from some good examples how to support adjunct faculty (opinion)

7 guidelines for effective teaching online

North Carolina press seeks sustainable open-access model for monographs

Back to Top