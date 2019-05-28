Print This

National Spelling Bee Goes Pay-to-Play

Scott Jaschik
May 28, 2019
The Scripps National Spelling Bee was until last year a contest that could only be entered by winning regional contests. But as The Wall Street Journal reported, the contest is now pay-to-play. Those who lose at the regional competitions can now pay to qualify for the national contest, if they also agree to fund their own and their family's travel expenses. Last year the fee was $750, which is doubling this year.

