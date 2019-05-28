Sultan of Brunei Returns Honorary Oxford Degree

Students and others at the University of Oxford have been demanding that the university revoke an honorary degree awarded in 1993 to the sultan of Brunei. On Friday, the university announced that in response to a letter from the university seeking to clarify his views, the sultan returned the degree.

The student protests over the degree stem from new laws in Brunei that specify that gay sex and adultery are punishable by death by stoning. While officials in Brunei maintain that they are not carrying out executions, many laws with harsh punishments for being gay remain on the books.