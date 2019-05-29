Print This

Faculty Leaders Fear Miami Dade Search Is Rigged

Scott Jaschik
May 29, 2019
Faculty leaders at Miami Dade College are speaking out against plans by some trustees recently appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, to alter the qualifications outlined for candidates for the next college president, The Miami Herald reported. Eduardo J. Padron is retiring as president of the college. The trustees reportedly want to eliminate the requirements that candidates have a terminal degree and at least six years of experience in education administration. The trustees say they want non-conventional candidates. Faculty leaders say they are concerned about rumors that the trustees have a specific (unknown) person in mind for the job and are trying to rig the search.

 

