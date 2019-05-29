Print This

Title

Favoring Mount Ida, Judge Says Colleges Owe Students Little

By

Doug Lederman
May 29, 2019
Comments
 
 

A federal judge late last week threw out a lawsuit in which a group of former students alleged that the recently shuttered Mount Ida College and its former officials had breached their contracts with and fiduciary duty to the students by failing to disclose information about its troubled financial situation. But the judge, Richard G. Stearns, dismissed the students' claims because, essentially, the college had little to no obligation to the students.

The former students sued after Mount Ida closed last year, prompting state scrutiny into the obligations of private nonprofit colleges in financial danger. The students alleged among other things that Mount Ida and the former officials had defrauded them and breached their contract with them by failing to disclose information about its precarious financial state.

But citing Massachusetts law, Stearns said that "merely paying tuition in exchange for an education does not create a contract," and "Massachusetts courts have consistently held that no fiduciary relationship exists between a student and his or her college."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking Campus Mental Health
Hope for Faculty Off the Tenure Track?
Dungeons and Druggings

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Who Should Control Faculty Lines?
Wrapping up the Disability in Grad School Series
Diversity Is Not Just About the Differences We Like
Mexico: Higher Education Under Populism
Strategies for Improving Student Success
Harvard Is Bad at Management

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Professor resigns from Louisiana College over its lack of response to an offensive sermon

Fears about athletics, sexual violence and transparency abound as Michigan State names new president

Strategies for Improving Student Success | Higher Ed Gamma

Favoring Mount Ida, Judge Says Colleges Owe Students Little

How to make lectures more effective in helping students learn (opinion)

Diversity Is Not Just About the Differences We Like | Conversations on Diversity

Who Should Control Faculty Lines? | Confessions of a Community College Dean

At international education conference speakers discuss strategies for evaluating incomplete or unver

Faculty Leaders Fear Miami Dade Search Is Rigged

Back to Top