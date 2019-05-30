Print This

Academic Minute: Pushing Buttons

By

Doug Lederman
May 30, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Rachel Plotnick, assistant professor of cinema and media studies at Indiana University, examines why we became a nation of button pushers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

