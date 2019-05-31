Print This

Illinois Chicago Offers In-State Tuition to All Native Americans

Scott Jaschik
May 31, 2019
The University of Illinois at Chicago has announced that it will offer in-state tuition to students from any of the 573 tribal nations recognized by the United States. The savings, compared to state universities in eligible students' home states, could be as much as $14,000 a year. Currently, only eight of the university's 20,000 undergraduates are Native Americans, although some with Native American heritage may be among the 600 students who report that they are from two or more races.

