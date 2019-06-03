Print This

Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Misconduct by Lehigh Doctor

Nick Hazelrigg
June 3, 2019
A former worker in the Lehigh University health center filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging she was fired for complaining to superiors about a doctor who she alleges made inappropriate comments and sexually harassed staff and students, according to a report from The Morning Call. The lawsuit alleges Thomas Novak made inappropriate comments to female staffers and performed improper breast examinations of female students. Novak gave no comment to The Morning Call, and a Lehigh University spokeswoman told The Morning Call, “We take allegations of harassment very seriously and make every effort to respond promptly and effectively. Though the university cannot comment on the specific allegations contained in this complaint, we plan to vigorously defend the matter.”

