The New Anti-Trump Trope in Commencement Speeches?

Is there an emerging trope for referencing President Trump in commencement speeches?

At Northeastern University in early May, John Kerry, the former secretary of state, noted the diversity of Northeastern's class. "Now, graduating class, I got to tell you, you really do look spectacular. I want you to -- I mean, just look around you. Classmates of every race, religion, gender, shape, size -- 85 countries represented and dozens of languages spoken. You are the most diverse class in Northeastern’s history -- in other words, you are Donald Trump’s worst nightmare," he said.

At the end of the month, U.S. representative Ayanna Pressley noted the diversity in the graduating class she addressed at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. She called the graduates "President Trump's worst nightmare."