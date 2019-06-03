Print This

Professor Accused of Calling a Student a ‘Terrorist’

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 3, 2019
Dimitris Achlioptas, professor of computer science and engineering at the University of California, Santa Cruz, is on leave as the university investigates complaints that he repeatedly called one Muslim student a “terrorist” and sexually harassed another student, according to The Mercury News. Students allege that the complaints were made six months ago but that it took a 500-signature petition to prompt a full review. The university has said that it takes all reports of harassment seriously but cannot not otherwise share details of the ongoing case. Achlioptas’s attorney said via email that he has “confidence in the integrity of due process” on campus and is “confident that he will be exonerated when the investigations end.”

