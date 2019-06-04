Academy of Sciences Approves Expulsion Policy

The National Academy of Sciences voted to allow expulsion of members who violate its Code of Conduct, including sexual harassment, Science reported. Previously membership was a lifetime honor. Some 84 percent of voting members approved the amendment to the academy’s bylaws. Members may now be expelled by a two-thirds vote of the academy’s 17-member governing council.

“All women who have had a tough road -- even those who have made it -- I’m sure like me are happy to see this day where they can finally say, ‘The climate is gonna change,’” Marcia McNutt, academy president, reportedly said. “No longer will a climate be tolerated that doesn’t allow women to have the same chance as their male colleagues to thrive.”