Print This

Title

University Crafted False Narrative After Student's Death

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Officials at the University of Missouri Kansas City crafted a false narrative after an international student was killed while working at an off-campus fast food restaurant in violation of the terms of his student visa, The Kansas City Star reported.

Sharath Koppu, a 24-year-old graduate student from India, was killed last July during an attempted robbery of the restaurant. In emails and other documents reviewed by the Star, UMKC officials discussed how to describe what Koppu was doing at the restaurant at the time of the armed robbery: “Let’s not emphasize where he worked. I doubt that he had a work authorization,” one UMKC official said. Instead, officials issued a statement saying he was at the restaurant “assisting family friends.”

UMKC officials told the Star they were unable to confirm with police that the student was working for pay, though the Star noted that they were willing to rely on hearsay in reporting that the student was assisting family friends. “Some School of Computing and Engineering faculty recalled hearing that the family that owned the restaurant had befriended the student,” UMKC’s vice chancellor for strategic marketing and communications, Anne Spenner, told the Star. “Given that we had no knowledge of whether he was an actual paid employee, we changed the wording to ‘assisting family friends.’”

Koppu's father in India and cousin in America both said he was working at the restaurant the day he was killed.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple
All Fall

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Comparison Ads
The Limits of Economic Analysis
Learning Analytics and Campus Instructional Design Teams
Why Do Schools with Similar Student Profiles Have Very Different Graduation Rates?
Mexican Higher Education: From Mass to Universal to Compulsory?
Entry Level Pay

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

College Board admits error in mathematics scoring on May SAT

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

Who's doing the heavy lifting in terms of diversity and inclusion work?

University Crafted False Narrative After Student's Death

A commencement speech turns into a clarion call on student debt

Effort to change college-going patterns of low-income students reports failure

Why colleges should involve more students in high-impact practices (opinion)

In California, it's not just UC campuses becoming more competitive in admissions

Authors argue being outdoors improves college students' mental health

Back to Top