Print This

Title

House Passes American Dream and Promise Act

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 5, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 237 to 187 to pass the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019, which provides a pathway to citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. as children, as well as to individuals who currently hold temporary protected status or who are subject to deferred enforced departure due to dangerous conditions in their home countries.

Higher education groups have lobbied in support of the act, which would provide protections to individuals whose status was thrown into uncertainty by the Trump administration’s efforts, currently halted by federal courts, to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- an Obama-era program that provides protection against deportation as well as work authorization for Dreamers -- and withdraw TPS protections for some groups. The Republican-led Senate is not expected to take up the bill.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple
All Fall

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Words With Students
Emergence of Blockchain
The 4 Things Every Digital Learning Leader Should Know
Inheritances
Comparison Ads
The Limits of Economic Analysis

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Annual survey shows online college students increasingly choosing to study close to home

Democrats take aim at student loan alternative and colleges that offer income-share agreements

University of Iowa drops hundreds of journal subscriptions

Public higher education continues to feel pinch from Great Recession a decade later

Minnesota For-Profit Colleges Ordered to Refund Student Loans

More on the 9.2% Drop in Language Enrollments

Nonprofit boot camp infiltrates college computer science curricula

Emergence of Blockchain

College Board admits error in mathematics scoring on May SAT

Back to Top