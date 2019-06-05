House Passes American Dream and Promise Act

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 237 to 187 to pass the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019, which provides a pathway to citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. as children, as well as to individuals who currently hold temporary protected status or who are subject to deferred enforced departure due to dangerous conditions in their home countries.

Higher education groups have lobbied in support of the act, which would provide protections to individuals whose status was thrown into uncertainty by the Trump administration’s efforts, currently halted by federal courts, to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- an Obama-era program that provides protection against deportation as well as work authorization for Dreamers -- and withdraw TPS protections for some groups. The Republican-led Senate is not expected to take up the bill.