Print This

Title

Walmart Expands Employee Tuition Benefits

By

Paul Fain
June 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

Walmart this week announced that it is expanding a debt-free college tuition benefit for the retail giant's roughly 1.4 million U.S. employees. The company is adding 14 degrees and certificates in technology fields such as cybersecurity, computer science and network security to the Live Better U program, which had featured degrees in business and supply chain management. The company said it would add more credentials in coming months.

Walmart employees are expected to pay $365 a year to participate, the equivalent of $1 per day. Walmart also offers high school completion to its employees, as well as discounts on master's degrees and other higher education programs.

The company works with Guild Education to administer the program. Guild, an intermediary and technology platform, has partnered with several nonprofit, regionally accredited universities to offer online credentials to employees of participating companies. Walmart's university partners, operating through Guild, include Southern New Hampshire University, Purdue University Global, the University of Florida and Brandman University.

So far, more than 7,500 Walmart employees from all 50 states have enrolled in at least one of the programs, Walmart said.

“Live Better U is more than an education assistance program; it’s a strategy that creates opportunities to learn and apply learning at work,” Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University, a Guild partner, said in a written statement. “We’ve had incredibly active student participation by Walmart associates in our business cohort degree programs, and we’ve seen retention rates that are above our university average. It’s been a remarkable first year of the program, and we are excited to embark on year two as we expand our degree offerings to Walmart associates.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Strategy for Campus Belonging
High-Impact Practices Work
Public University Budgets: Not Always So Simple

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Brave New Work' and the Crisis of Higher Ed Careers
How I Retreat and Regroup
Not So Fast!
Words With Students
Emergence of Blockchain
The 4 Things Every Digital Learning Leader Should Know

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cuts leave concerns for liberal arts at Tulsa

Universities should re-evaluate the time it takes to gain a Ph.D. (opinion)

Learning Analytics and Campus Instructional Design Teams | Technology and Learning

Prosecutor in Central Park Case Quits Vassar Board

Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.

Nonprofit boot camp infiltrates college computer science curricula

U.S. settlements with two Christian universities test limits of incentive compensation rules

University of Iowa drops hundreds of journal subscriptions

Tulane Professors Indicted

Back to Top